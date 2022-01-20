First kaupapa Maori vaccine clinic for West Coast tamariki

Thursday, 20 January, 2022 - 10:41

A West Coast kaupapa MÄori health provider is holding its first vaccination clinic for tamariki near Hokitika this weekend, as the vaccine roll out ramps up.

476,000 tamariki aged 5 to 11 years old became eligible to get vaccinated earlier this week, and nearly 30,000 tamariki around Aotearoa have already received their first dose of the vaccine.

West Coast kaupapa MÄori health provider Poutini WÄiora is running a vaccination day for whÄnau on Saturday at Arahura Marae from 10.00am to 4.00pm for eligible tamariki, and anyone else who would like to get vaccinated or receive a booster.

To make it a fun and comfortable experience for tamariki, free activities will be on offer, such as bouncy castles, ice creams, and a sausage sizzle.

Poutini Waiora Acting Chief Executive, Lisa Tumahai says the Pfizer vaccine for tamariki is a lower dose and will help to reduce the severity of COVID-19 if contracted and slow the community spread of the virus.

"We’re pleased to offer a safe space at Arahura Marae for whÄnau and tamariki to get vaccinated where they can connect with their whakapapa, whenua and tÄ«puna. While tamariki are less likely to become severely sick or be hospitalised due to COVID-19, the virus is still a major health risk for communities and some children may still get very sick."

Lisa Tumahai says Te Tai Poutini received its first weak positive COVID-19 case this week, and it’s important the region prepares before more cases turn up in the community. Earlier this month, just 83 percent of Maori 12 years and up living on the coast had received their second vaccine dose.

"After spending the holidays with my two four-month old moko, the importance of protecting our vulnerable tamariki is front of mind for me. I want my whÄnau to grow up in this COVID-19 world strong and healthy.

"MÄori are a young population, with more than 30% of all whÄnau MÄori under the age of 15. That’s another reason why it’s so important parents, caregivers and legal guardians consider vaccinating eligible tamariki, to help protect future generations of their whÄnau and the continuation of their whakapapa."

The vaccine is optional for young tamariki and Poutini Waiora kaimahi are happy to have a hui with anyone seeking more information about how it works. To be fully immunised against COVID-19, tamariki need two doses of the vaccine, which will usually be given at least 8 weeks apart.

"Our friendly nurses are available for a kÅrero to answer any pÄtai. The vaccine is safe, and there is no pressure to get your tamariki vaccinated. We will provide more opportunities to get vaxxed in the coming months," says Lisa Tumahai.

Poutini Waiora is scheduled to run a follow up clinic at the marae in February and will soon have its 4WD mobile clinics visiting rural communities. The health provider will also run pop up clinics in partnership with the West Coast District Health Board around the region.

Anyone can turn up at the marae on Saturday for their vaccine, but whÄnau are encouraged to book ahead by visiting www.bookmyvaccine.nz or contacting District Coordinator Hamiria Hutana (03 755 6451). Transport can also be arranged by request.