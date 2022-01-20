Six positive covid-19 cases in Hawke's Bay Jan 20 - HBDHB

Thursday, 20 January, 2022 - 11:59

Hawke’s Bay now has a total of six COVID-19 cases in the region, including a further two cases to report today.

The Ministry of Health will officially notify these cases today, along with one case that missed the cut off yesterday, (19 January).

One case is linked to the Hastings cluster, taking that cluster to five, while the other case is likely to have contracted COVID-19 out of the region.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said people should keep up-to-date with the locations of interest reported on the Ministry’s website as more locations were being added as public health official continued their investigations.

"We are continuing investigations and are in the process of informing any other close contacts to isolate and be tested.

"We can now confirm the Hastings cluster is linked to the Delta outbreak."

Dr Eyre said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, got tested for COVID-19, even if they were vaccinated.

"People with symptoms need to get tested so we can avoid any potential community spread."

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Thursday 20 January:

Splash Planet Hastings, drive-in 10am-1pm

Totara Health, drive-in 10am-1pm

CHB Health Centre, drive-in, 9am to 4pm

Friday 21 January:

Splash Planet Hastings drive through 10am -1pm

Whitmore Park Napier drive through 10am - 1pm

CHB Health Centre drive through 9am - 4pm

To book a test:

Hastings Health Centre. For booked appointments call 06 281 2644 to book between 8.30am - 5pm Monday - Saturday

The Doctors Napier. For booked appointments call 0800 837 819 to book between 9am - 5pm daily

Takapau Health Centre. For booked appointments between Monday - Wednesday and Friday 11-30am -12pm call 06 855 8376

Queen Street Practice Wairoa. For booked appointments daily call 06 838 8333.

Dr Eyre said vaccination was the best protection against COVID-19. Additionally, people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

"People vaccinated against COVID-19 are far less likely to need hospital care if they get the virus."

For a full list of vaccination clinics www.ourhealthhb.nz or www.bookmyvaccine.nz