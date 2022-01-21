Nine COVID-19 cases now in Hawke’s Bay - Hawkes Bay District Health Board

Friday, 21 January, 2022 - 11:57

Hawke’s Bay now has a total of nine COVID-19 cases in the region, following three more positive cases being notified.

All three new cases are linked to the Hastings cluster, taking that cluster to eight. The ninth case was reported yesterday and is likely to have contracted COVID-19 out of the region. Two of the new cases will be reported in the Ministry of Health’s case figures today, with the third new case to be reported in tomorrow’s figures, as it missed the daily reporting cut off.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said people should keep a close eye on the locations of interest reported on the Ministry’s website as more locations were being added as public health official continued their investigations.

"We are working hard and continuing our investigations and informing any other close contacts to isolate and be tested.

"Anyone associated with the Tu Step Fitness Class and who was there on the dates and times notified on Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page, must follow public health advice," she said.

Dr Eyre said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, got tested for COVID-19, even if they were vaccinated.

"People with symptoms need to get tested so we can avoid any potential community spread."

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Friday 21 January:

Splash Planet Hastings drive through 10am -1pm

Whitmore Park Napier drive through 10am - 1pm

CHB Health Centre drive through 9am - 4pm

To book a test:

Hastings Health Centre. For booked appointments call 06 281 2644 to book between 8.30am - 5pm Monday - Saturday

The Doctors Napier. For booked appointments call 0800 837 819 to book between 9am - 5pm daily

Takapau Health Centre. For booked appointments between Monday - Wednesday and Friday 11-30am -12pm call 06 855 8376

Queen Street Practice Wairoa. For booked appointments daily call 06 838 8333.

Dr Eyre said vaccination was the best protection against COVID-19. Additionally, people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

"People vaccinated against COVID-19 are far less likely to need hospital care if they get the virus."

For a full list of vaccination clinics www.ourhealthhb.nz or www.bookmyvaccine.nz