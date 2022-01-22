Hawke’s Bay DHB urges people with Covid-19 symptoms to get tested

Saturday, 22 January, 2022 - 13:12

Hawke’s Bay has four new cases to report today, all are close contacts of people from the Hastings cluster. This takes the number of active cases in the region to 13. Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said with COVID-19 cases increasing, she urged anyone with cold and flu like symptoms, no matter how mild and even if they were vaccinated, to get tested.

"We are working hard and continuing our investigations and informing any other close contacts to isolate and be tested.

Dr Eyre said people should continue to keep a close eye on the locations of interest reported on the Ministry’s website as more locations were likely to be added as public health official continued their investigations.

"In particular anyone associated with the Tu Step Fitness Class and who was there on the dates and times notified on the locations of interest page, must follow public health advice," she said.

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Saturday Splash Planet, Hastings, drive through 10am -1pm Saturday

Whitmore Park, Napier drive through 10am -1pm Saturday

Saturday and Sunday

Te Taiwhenua O Heretaunga Trust, Orchard Road, Drive through testing 9am-1pm Saturday and Sunday

To book a test:

Hastings Health Centre open for booked appointments call to book between 8.30-5pm Saturday

The Doctors Napier open for booked appointments call to book between 9-5 Saturday and Sunday

Queen Street Practice Wairoa. For booked appointments daily call 06 838 8333.

Dr Eyre said vaccination was the best protection against COVID-19. Additionally, people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

"People vaccinated against COVID-19 are far less likely to need hospital care if they get the virus."

For a full list of vaccination clinics www.ourhealthhb.nz or www.bookmyvaccine.nz