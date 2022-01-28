'Congratulations West Coast - 90% fully vaccinated!'

Friday, 28 January, 2022 - 09:11

Today, the West Coast community has reached the milestone of having 90 percent of our eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 says Philip Wheble, West Coast DHB’s Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response.

"To have 90 percent of our population fully vaccinated especially with Omicron now circulating in New Zealand is fantastic," says Mr Wheble.

"Thank you to all West Coasters who’ve rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated. I’m hopeful that because of our high vaccination rates, we won’t see many West Coasters falling seriously ill even if they catch COVID-19.

"Our vaccination teams have worked exceptionally hard over the past 10 months to reach this milestone. Thank you to our primary care partners including our MÄori health provider Poutini Waiora, West Coast Primary Health Organisation, general practices and pharmacies, lead maternity carers and midwives, community leaders and community providers who have gone above and beyond to reach our communities, and to the West Coast businesses who continue to support the vaccination campaign.

"It has been no mean feat especially given the geographical spread of our Coast communities from Karamea to Haast.

"We are committed to continuing to encourage all eligible West Coasters to get vaccinated including our 5-11-year old tamariki. We have a range of vaccination clinic options available across the Coast with our mobile clinics and drive-through vaccination events seeing our vaccination teams visiting where people live and work," says Mr Wheble.

You can find your nearest vaccination clinic here https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/.

"I’d also like to remind the community that now is a good time to ensure that you are prepared for what you need to do if you catch COVID-19.

"Readiness is about people and communities being prepared to support each other. It is things like deciding what whÄnau can do when someone tests positive, making lists of those who can help, working out how to get food and essential items, and what else you need when isolating," says Mr Wheble.

You can use the simple COVID-19 Readiness Checklist to prepare for if you or someone in your household or extended whÄnau contracts COVID-19. https://covid19.govt.nz/assets/resources/posters/COVID-19-Readiness-Checklist.pdf

More information is also available on our dedicated COVID-19 Care in the Community page on our website: https://www.wcdhb.health.nz/your-health/covid-19-care-in-the-community/