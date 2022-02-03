HBDHB reports 7 new COVID-19 cases today

Thursday, 3 February, 2022 - 13:14

Hawke’s Bay DHB is today reporting seven COVID-19 cases in the community.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said five of the cases were linked to known clusters, while two were still under investigation.

Dr Eyre said as COVID-19 cases increased, it was very important for people to follow public health advice and isolate while awaiting test results to limit the spread of the infection in our community.

Dr Eyre said anyone with cold and flu like symptoms, no matter how mild and even if they were vaccinated, needed to get tested.

"More locations of interest will be reported on the Ministry’s website as investigations continue."

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Thursday 3 February:

Flaxmere (Caernarvon Drive) drive through 10am - 3pm

Splash Planet Hastings drive through 10am -3pm CHB Health Centre drive through 9am - 4pm

Friday 4 February:

Whitmore Park Napier drive through 10am - 3pm Splash Planet Hastings drive through 10am -3pm CHB Health Centre drive through 9am - 4pm

To book a test:

Hastings Health Centre call 06 281 2644 to book between 8.30-5pm Saturday The Doctors Napier call 0800 837 819 to book between 9-5 Saturday and Sunday Queen Street Practice Wairoa. For booked appointments daily call 06 838 8333. Takapau Health Centre call 06 855 8376 Friday between 11.30am and 12 noon.

Dr Eyre said vaccination was the best protection against COVID-19. Additionally, people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

From Friday people aged 18 or older can get their COVID-19 booster three months after completing their primary course.

"People vaccinated against COVID-19 are far less likely to need hospital care if they get the virus."

For a full list of vaccination clinics www.ourhealthhb.nz or www.bookmyvaccine.nz.