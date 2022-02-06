|
"We understand the importance of people being able to return home, and families being able to reconnect," says health researcher and Associate Professor Dr Donna Cormack
"But we are concerned that in spite of repeated calls from MÄori and the strong, clear messages from the Waitangi Tribunal to the government at the end of last year, this announcement fails to consider the disparate impacts and risks for MÄori communities.
"Neither the press release from Grant Robertson, nor the Prime Minister’s speech yesterday, address issues around equity or talk specifically about what this border reopening will mean for MÄori communities or how MÄori have been meaningfully involved in these decisions."
She says due to the "racist, inequitable rollout of the vaccination programme", MÄori have had later access to the COVID-19 vaccination and are not as protected as other population groups as a result. "In addition, there are already inequities in the roll-out of the paediatric vaccination, meaning that tamariki MÄori are much less protected than PÄkehÄ children - currently vaccination rates for MÄori tamariki are about half those for the total population.
"It is frustrating and really worrying that the government is prepared again to move ahead with plans that carry more risk for MÄori than for other groups. What urgent action is happening to make sure that MÄori communities are as protected as possible before borders re-open, and to make sure the changes to testing and isolation processes are going to work to keep MÄori communities safe?
"At the very least, it should be clear about these inequities in its communications - hiding behind statements about total population rates clouds the reality that we are not all moving together safely".
