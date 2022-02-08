Whanganui District Health Board media update

Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 - 13:12

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the Whanganui rohe.

The two Whanganui cases which were confirmed over the weekend were both isolating when they tested positive. At this stage, it has been assessed there are no exposure events associated with either of these cases.

There are no locations of interest linked to these two cases.

If locations of interest are identified in the future, they will be updated here:

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-

19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest

The total number of confirmed cases in our Whanganui rohe is two.

COVID-19 Testing

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested.

COVID-19 tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road.

COVID-19 tests may also be available at select GP’s and pharmacies for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Whanganui rohe COVID-19 testing clinic information is updated daily and available online at

www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/whanganui-covid-19-

community-testing-centres/

You can also call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 anytime.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Vaccinations are our best protection against COVID-19.

The Whanganui rohe vaccination clinic list is updated daily and is available here:

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/whanganui/

You can also contact your GP and local pharmacy to see if they are providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

We encourage our community to be thinking about how to take care of themselves and their whanau should COVID-19 affect them. Where possible reach out to neighbours and whanau, talk about support plans and how you can help each other. Maintain the COVID-19 rules wear your mask, sanitise your hands, record where you have been and maintain physical distancing.