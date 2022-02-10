Mayor Boult advises of Omicron in local community

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 10:07

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said news of a confirmed COVID-19 Omicron case in Queenstown was a wake-up call for the community.

"Having been notified of the possibility of a case late last night, I want to uphold my commitment to the local community to make them aware at the earliest opportunity. Whilst we’ve all done great work in getting vaccination and booster numbers up and following CPF red setting practice, it’s time to double down and keep ourselves and each other safe and healthy," said Mayor Boult.

Mayor Boult understood the individual was cooperating with Ministry of Health officials to identify any locations of interest and close contacts.

"Obviously we wish the individual concerned well and encourage everyone to keep a watchful eye on the Ministry of Health website for any notified locations of interest in the district."

"This may feel confronting with our district having been free from COVID for so long, but we knew it was coming. Over the coming weeks and months, we are highly likely to see more cases pop up, so have a to chat to your household about what you would do in case you had to isolate at home. Do you have enough groceries, pet food, and medication, or do you have someone who can drop supplies at your door?"

The news was a reminder for all locals and visitors to keep following public health measures, including:

> Regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands or use hand sanitiser.

> Sneeze and cough into your elbow.

> Keep your distance from people you do not know.

> Clean or disinfect shared surfaces often.

> If you have cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms: stay home, get a test.

> Always use the COVID tracer app when entering all premises, including the workplace, and have Bluetooth turned on.

> Wear a mask whenever you can and where they are mandated.

> Get a booster if you are now eligible.

If you do not have symptoms, do not get a test if you have not been in a location of interest in the timeframes specified or if you haven’t been asked by Public Health.

To stay up to date on health advice, the latest locations of interest, and where to get tested make covid19.govt.nz your go to source of information.

"It’s important at this time that we all remain calm, support one another, and be kind," added Mayor Boult.