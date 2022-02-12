Saturday, 12 February, 2022 - 13:42

There is one new case confirmed in the Whanganui rohe.

The new confirmed case in located in the South Rangitikei.

Locations of interest will be added as they are confirmed and can be checked on the below link.

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-

19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest

The total number of confirmed cases in our Whanganui rohe is three.

COVID-19 Testing

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested.

COVID-19 tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road.

COVID-19 tests may also be available at select GP’s and pharmacies for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Whanganui rohe COVID-19 testing clinic information is updated daily and available online at

www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/whanganui-covid-19-

community-testing-centres/

You can also call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 anytime.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Vaccinations are our best protection against COVID-19.

The Whanganui rohe vaccination clinic list is updated daily and is available here:

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/whanganui/

You can also contact your GP and local pharmacy to see if they are providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

We encourage our community to be thinking about how to take care of themselves and their whanau should COVID-19 affect them. Where possible reach out to neighbours and whanau, talk about support plans and how you can help each other. Maintain the COVID-19 rules wear your mask, sanitise your hands, record where you have been and maintain physical distancing.