Five weekend Whanganui DHB Covid cases all in Marton area

Monday, 14 February, 2022 - 11:25

It has been confirmed the five cases reported over the weekend are all located in the Marton area.

Close contact testing and notifications are currently underway with Public Health.

Locations of interest will be added as they are confirmed and can be checked on the below link.

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-

19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest

The total number of confirmed cases in our Whanganui rohe is 6 active with 1 recovered.

COVID-19 Testing

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested. If you are concerned you can call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice and guidance.

There are pop-up clinics being facilitated for Rangitikei, with more being planned for tomorrow-

details for these will be confirmed later today.

Unfortunately, due to the extreme weather yesterday the pop up clinics planned had to be postponed.

COVID-19 tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road.

COVID-19 tests may also be available at select GP’s and pharmacies for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Whanganui rohe COVID-19 testing clinic information is updated daily and available online at

www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/whanganui-covid-19-

community-testing-centres/

You can also call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 anytime.