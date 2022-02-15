First study into assisted dying under End of Life Choice Act

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 - 10:55

The first New Zealand study into assisted dying since it became legal is being carried out by researchers from Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington.

Lead researcher Dr Jessica Young, a post-doctoral research fellow at the University’s Te Kura TÄtai Hauora-School of Health, said it will be the first research into the experiences of people applying for assisted dying under the End of Life Choice Act.

The Act made assisted dying legal, in strict circumstances, from 7 November 2021. Sixty-five percent of voters supported the law change in the 2020 End of Life Choice referendum.

As part of the study, Dr Young plans to interview people with terminal cancer who have started the process of applying for assisted dying.

"We want to find out how people involved in assisted dying can be supported in this situation," Dr Young said.

"All the research so far was done when assisted dying was illegal, so this is the first study of people using the new system. We want to know how they are finding it and the areas where they may need more support.

"Assisted dying is often desired by people to bring some certainty over what the dying process will be like. So we want to know: is assisted dying making the end of life more tolerable or are people finding the approval process challenging?"

The process requires people to undergo medical assessments against eligibility criteria. A psychiatric assessment may also be required.

"There are Ministry of Health systems to support people applying for assisted dying and help with referrals to medical practitioners who can carry out assessments. But every time a person seeks information or to start this process, it is all new to them."

Applications for assisted dying have been lower than expected, Dr Young said.

Data published in January showed 73 people had applied for assisted dying in the first two months of the law coming into effect. In the period to 31 January, figures show 28 people had been helped to die under the End of Life Choice Act.

Anyone in New Zealand with terminal cancer who wants to participate in the study led by Dr Young can contact her by email on jessica.young@vuw.ac.nz or phone 04 886 4513. Interviews will be conducted (via Zoom) with participants, and (with participants’ permission) their whÄnau/support people and attending medical practitioner. A survey will also be available for people to complete.

The research is funded by the Cancer Society of New Zealand and approved by the Northern B Health and Disability Ethics Committee (2021 EXP 11454).

In addition to Dr Young, the research team includes Professor Antonia Lyons and Professor Kevin Dew from Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington, and Associate Professor Richard Egan from the University of Otago.