Whanganui District Health Board media update

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 - 12:55

A further four COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Marton area. All four cases are close contacts of the confirmed cases from the weekend.

The total number of confirmed cases in our Whanganui rohe is 10 active with 1 recovered.

COVID-19 Testing

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested. If you are concerned you can call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice and guidance.

COVID-19 testing is available in Marton today at the Memorial Hall, Wellington Road, Marton from 11am-3pm.

COVID-19 tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road.

COVID-19 tests may also be available at select GP’s and pharmacies for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Whanganui rohe COVID-19 testing clinic information is updated daily and available online at

www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/whanganui-covid-19-

community-testing-centres/

You can also call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 anytime.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Vaccinations are our best protection against COVID-19.

The Whanganui rohe vaccination clinic list is updated daily and is available here:

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/whanganui/

COVID-19 is making it’s way into our rohe. If you have not already planned how you will isolate safely at home, it is time to start. Resources are available on the Whanganui DHB webpage and Facebook page. Check in with your whanau and friends and talk about how you can help each other should one of you become unwell with COVID-19 and need to isolate. This will be an anxious time for many of us, please be patient and be kind.