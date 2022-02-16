Medical physicists 'intensify strike action'

Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 - 09:23

Medical Physicists who are responsible for the radiation equipment that treats cancer patients in the public health sector are in their first day of a 48-hour full withdrawal of labour. ‘This is the first time that this group has taken full strike action over two days which is a measure of their determination in this dispute’, remarked APEX Advocacy Lead David Munro today.

In addition to the 48-hour strike ongoing partial strike action continues across the six DHBs providing radiation oncology until the end of March. ‘This dispute needs to be settled,’ Mr Munro added. ‘The employers have tabled one offer to settle this dispute back in October 2021. They need to make more effort since ongoing strike action does nothing to assist bringing down waiting lists whereas a settlement will.’ concluded Mr Munro.

Facilitated Bargaining is set down for 23 and 24 February