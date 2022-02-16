Seven new cases, GBHS cleared to return

Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 - 10:09

There are 7 new cases of COVID-19 in our region. Six cases are linked to two main clusters that are developing, or household contacts of previous cases. One is under investigation. There are now 30 active cases in isolation and 13 people have recovered. None of these cases are in hospital.

Hauora TairÄwhiti chief executive Jim Green says Boys’ High students are now back at school and we can all be proud of how our principals and teachers are protecting our tamariki.

"The leadership being shown within these schools is exceptional and we thank both schools and parents for their dedication during these weeks.

"What is clear is that Omicron is circulating in our community. Our best protection is vaccination, scanning in, wearing masks and washing hands regularly.

With the country now in phase 2 of the Omicron response, health services will move to an approach that continues to ensure our communities, health system and social settings target support where it is most needed most to give our health system and supply chains, a sustainable position of managing COVID-19.

"The aim of phase one was to ‘stamp it out’ and contain and eliminate local outbreaks," said Mr Green.

"Phase two has a focus on ‘flattening the curve’ of infection, minimising and slowing further spread and using digital pathways as the preferred tool to contact tracing. Those who need support with this will be prioritised."

Testing continues every day at Watson Park from 9-midday or at your GP. Vaccination clinics can be found on the Hauora TairÄwhiti website.