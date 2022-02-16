Whanganui District Health Board COVID-19 update

Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 - 12:56

We have seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Marton area. The seven new cases are linked to the initial cases confirmed on the weekend.

The total number of confirmed cases in our Whanganui rohe is 17 active and 1 recovered.

COVID-19 Testing

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested. If you are concerned you can call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice and guidance.

COVID-19 testing is available in Marton today at the Memorial Hall, Wellington Road, Marton from 10am-2pm

COVID-19 tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road.

COVID-19 tests may also be available at select GP’s and pharmacies for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Whanganui rohe COVID-19 testing clinic information is updated daily and available online at:

www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/whanganui-covid-19-

community-testing-centres/

You can also call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 anytime.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Vaccinations are our best protection against COVID-19.

The Whanganui rohe vaccination clinic list is updated daily and is available here:

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/whanganui/