Whanganui District Health Board media update

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 13:04

Five new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed today. Four of the new cases are located in central Whanganui and are linked to an event in Manaia and one case in Marton linked to the initial Marton cluster.

The total number of confirmed cases in our Whanganui rohe is 26 active cases and one recovered case.

All cases are isolating at home and are being supported by Public Health and welfare. Close contacts are being followed up and tested.

COVID-19 Testing

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested. If you are concerned you can call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice and guidance.

COVID-19 tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road.

COVID-19 tests may also be available at select GP’s and pharmacies for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Whanganui rohe COVID-19 testing clinic information is updated daily and available online at

www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/whanganui-covid-19-

community-testing-centres/

You can also call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 anytime.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Vaccinations are our best protection against COVID-19.

The Whanganui rohe vaccination clinic list is updated daily and is available here:

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/whanganui/