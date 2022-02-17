Safe Staffing Review shows glaring flaws, but reality much worse - NZNO

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 15:18

NZNO welcomes the release of the Nursing Safe Staffing Review of the Care Capacity Demand Management (CCDM) Programme. Acting Chief Executive Mairi Lucas, says that the report validates what nurses have been saying for years about chronic short staffing and compromised quality care, and the reality on the ground is even worse than reported.

"We’re ready to work with the government to bring solutions, we’re just waiting on them to take us up on it."