Whanganui District Health Board media update

Two new COVID-19 cases for Whanganui city have been confirmed. The two new cases are linked to the Whanganui city cluster. All are self isolating and are being supported by Public Health and welfare services.
The total number of confirmed cases in our Whanganui rohe is 28 active and 1 recovered.
COVID-19 Testing
If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested. If you are concerned you can call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice and guidance.
COVID-19 tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road.
COVID-19 tests may also be available at select GP’s and pharmacies for people with COVID-19 symptoms.
Whanganui rohe COVID-19 testing clinic information is updated daily and available online at
www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/whanganui-covid-19-
community-testing-centres/
You can also call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 anytime.
COVID-19 Vaccinations
Vaccinations are our best protection against COVID-19.
The Whanganui rohe vaccination clinic list is updated daily and is available here:
https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/whanganui/
