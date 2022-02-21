Combined Funding Clinics to proceed - Central Lakes Trust

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 09:23

Combined funding clinics are to proceed under the government’s red traffic light setting, just by appointment only says Grants Manager for Central Lakes Trust, Mat Begg.

"Having conferred with the other funders in the district, we have agreed at a red traffic light setting we can still hold our scheduled funding clinics, not as drop-in sessions, but by appointment only, through a new online booking system," he says.

Appointments will be 15 minutes long and can be booked through the Central Lakes Trust website at www.clt.net.nz. The first is to be held in Cromwell on 9 March at Central Lakes Trust offices with the teams from Department of Internal Affairs, Aotearoa Gaming Trust, Central Lakes Trust, Otago Community Trust and Central Otago District Council available either on hand, or via Zoom to help community groups who are looking for funding or have questions around the funding process.

"We had to cancel many of our funding clinics in the latter part of last year due to COVID restrictions at the time. We trialled a clinic in December under the same system, just to make up for some clinics that hadn’t happened and the booking system worked really well," he says.

Those wanting to attend will need to present with their ‘My Vaccine Pass’, socially distance and wear a mask.

"There will be a limit of two representatives per group," says Mr Begg. "We will see how these first three funding clinics of the year go and take it from there."

The second funding clinic is being held in Queenstown, 15 March at the Events Centre, and the third in Alexandra on 17 March at the Community House.

Mr Begg adds, "If people are unable to meet these requirements they can still connect with us via telephone, email or on Zoom. In the first instance give us a call to discuss on 0800 00 11 37.