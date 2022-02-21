Te Puna Ora o Mataatua opens Mataatua Vaccination Hub

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 11:11

Te Puna Ora o Mataatua is taking the next step in its mission to provide quality, accessible and relevant health and wellbeing services for Mataatua whanau with the opening of its new vaccination hub.

The Whakatane-based social, health, education and training provider will open its Mataatua Vaccination Hub from Friday February 25 2022.

WhÄnau are invited to visit the vaccination hub launch across both days and free coffee, kai and ice-cream will be available for everyone receiving vaccinations and their whanau.

Chief Executive Dr Chris Tooley says the site is symbolic of Te Puna Ora o Mataatua’s partnership with mana whenua.

"Currently, we are the largest Eastern Bay of Plenty-based kaupapa Maori provider delivering vaccinations in the community.

"This new site, owned by Te Rahui Lands Trust, will allow us to create a hub for Mataatua vaccinations, and ultimately enable us to protect more whanau across the rohe.

"We are grateful to have support from the Te Rahui Lands Trust and Te Hokowhitu Marae in our delivery of this essential service."

Medical Director Dr Jethro LeRoy encourages all whanau to look to the new vaccination hub as a source of trusted, reliable information and health care relating to COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Over the last year, we have seen how COVID-19 has affected other parts of the world and now that it is here we expect case numbers to grow rapidly and put our health system under considerable pressure.

"As case numbers grow, both testing and isolation approaches will change in response, but vaccination remains our most effective weapon against the virus.

"We’re encouraging you to ensure your entire whanau is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations - that includes our pakeke getting their booster shots, and whanau ensuring rangatahi and tamariki are up to date with their vaccinations too."

Dr Jethro Le Roy says it’s important we all do our part to protect Mataatua’s most vulnerable.

"We should also be protecting our vulnerable kuia, kaumatua and those with chronic conditions by isolating when exposed, social distancing when out and about, and wearing our face masks inside public spaces."

The Mataatua Vaccination Hub opens on Friday February 25, 4pm-7pm and Saturday February 26, 10am-3pm at 13 State Highway 30, The Hub, WhakatÄne.