Whanganui District Health Board media update

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 13:00

There are six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Whanganui township today. The total number of active cases in our Whanganui district/rohe is 44. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested.

Call Healthline 0800 358 5453 if you have any concerns.

COVID-19 tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road. Please refer to our website for vaccination and testing centres.