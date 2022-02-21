Additional COVID-19 testing centre opening in Wigram from tomorrow

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 19:29

To help meet high public demand for testing, an additional drive-through COVID-19 testing site has been set up at the Old Wigram Fire Station on the corner of Mustang and Sioux Avenues - entrance off Sioux Avenue.

Opening hours initially are from 10am-3pm, seven days a week, but hours will be increased as needed and staff become available. This facility is drive-through only.

Incident Controller for the Canterbury health system’s Omicron outbreak response says demand has understandably spiked over the past few days as the number of community cases has risen.

"We’d like to thank the public for their patience in the face of some long waiting times over the past few days - and we’re pleased to be able to respond to that strong demand by opening an additional testing centre."

"Please continue to be patient and please also remember that we will only test people with symptoms or who have been confirmed as close contacts. We encourage people to continue to step forward to get tested, but only if they meet those criteria."

Values - Ä mÄtou uara

Care and respect for others - Manaaki me te kotua I Ätahi

Integrity in all we do - HÄpai i Ä mÄtou mahi

Responsibility for outcomes - Kaiwhakarite i kÄ hua