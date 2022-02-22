Care in the Community - COVID-19 - MidCentral District Health Board

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 10:49

Free online tools, virtual consultations and community pharmacies are some of the trusted healthcare tools that the MidCentral District Health Board is encouraging the community to use as cases of Omicron increase across the region.

MidCentral COVID-19 COVID-19 Senior Responsible Officer, Deborah Davies says that while the DHB is prepared to ensure healthcare services will continue, changes to the way people access healthcare will still be required.

"We need to make sure that our services are available for those who need it the most and we need the community to help us to do this."

Davies says that tools such as Health Navigator, a free online database full of information about how to navigate health needs, are available for those who aren’t sure if they need to see a doctor.

"Health Navigator is a great tool to find trusted advice - it’s better than ‘Dr Google’ and is written by New Zealand doctors. People can access the information they need to manage their symptoms, find out if they need to see a doctor, and recover at home. It’s completely free and doesn’t use any data."

"Community pharmacies are also really incredible sources of information and can treat things like tummy bugs, thrush infections, UTI’s, minor allergies, cold sores, cold and flu symptoms, minor sports injuries, the emergency contraceptive pill and minor skin conditions."

Davies says that small differences in how the community seeks health advice will play a big role in keeping our healthcare workers safe and well.

"We know that we will have some staff absences due to illness, as well as an increase in people needing healthcare services due to Omicron. You can help us to manage this increase in demand by phoning ahead if you need to see your GP or pharmacist, having virtual consultations over the phone, checking Health Navigator to see if you can self-care at home and using your local pharmacy.

"Please keep the emergency department for emergencies, and use urgent care or after-hour services only when you need to.

"In the event of an emergency, you should always dial 111 - but if you or your whanau have a condition that could be managed at home with some health advice, we strongly encourage you to do so."