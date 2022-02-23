Downer NZ partners with the Mental Health Foundation of NZ

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 - 12:31

Downer New Zealand Ltd (Downer NZ) is proud to announce a new partnership with the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand. The goal is to support the mental health and wellbeing of the Downer employees, and to enable Mental Health Foundation to do more of their great work and reach out to more people.

Steve Killeen, Downer NZ Chief Executive Officer, said "Guided by the MÄori concept of te whare tapa whÄ, which describes wellbeing as including physical, mental, spiritual and family health, we have implemented a range of initiatives in recent years to change the conversation around mental health and support our people and their whÄnau."

"We’re looking forward to expanding our existing mental health programmes and awareness activities with tailored support from the Mental Health Foundation. This partnership will benefit our 10,000 people and the broader community." Mr Killeen said.

Downer is a ‘Gold Mental Health First Skilled Workplace’, recognised by Mental Health First Aid Australia and New Zealand. Work to date includes raising awareness about the importance of people caring for their own mental wellbeing, as well as giving them skills to safely and confidently check in with others. Training is provided, and a support network is available and accessible to everyone within the organisation.

Shaun Robinson, Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, said "Downer has a proven commitment to mental wellbeing in their workplaces. They are strong ‘fellow travellers’ on the journey of positive mental health promotion that is core to our mahi. It is fantastic to be collaborating with them. Downer’s commitment not only provides us with much needed resources to do our vital work, it is also encouraging and uplifting for our team to have such a great supportive relationship. We look forward to more collaboration in the future."

"This partnership will include workshops to give our people more tools, plus guidance on how to speak about mental illness and mental health issues safely, accurately, and respectfully. We want the Downer whÄnau to know we’re here to help anyone who is struggling." says Jan O’Neill, Downer’s Executive General Manager of People and Culture.