Whanganui District Health Board COVID-19 update

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 - 13:06

There are six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Whanganui district/rohe today.

At time of publication we have no further details to report.

The total number of active cases in our Whanganui district/rohe is 60.

Please note there can be a discrepancy between numbers the WDHB reports and the Ministry of

Health reports due to reporting and publishing times.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested.

Call Healthline 0800 358 5453 if you have any concerns.

COVID-19 tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road.

Vaccination and testing clinics for the Whanganui rohe are available on our website www.wdhb.org.nz

We are expecting and planning for disruption to our health services and hospital when omicron numbers reach high levels. If you have planned surgery or a booked appointment this may be changed at short notice. You will be contacted about any change to your appointment, and you will remain on the waiting list to be seen as soon as possible. We understand that this may be distressing for some patients, but we will ensure that patients are seen in priority of urgency, much like we did in earlier COVID lockdown situations.