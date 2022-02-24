Whanganui District Health Board COVID-19 update - 24 February

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 13:47

There are 13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Whanganui district/rohe today.

There are five new cases in Whanganui township and two new cases in Marton. There is no further information available at time of publication. The total number of active cases in our Whanganui district/rohe is 73. Please note there can be a discrepancy between numbers the WDHB reports and the Ministry of Health reports due to reporting and publishing times.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested.

Call Healthline 0800 358 5453 if you have any concerns.

COVID-19 tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road. Vaccination and testing clinics for the Whanganui rohe are available on our website www.wdhb.org.nz