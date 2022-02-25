Whanganui District Health Board COVID-19 update - 25 February

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 13:18

There are 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Whanganui district/rohe today.

There are 8 new cases in Whanganui township, two new cases in Marton and one new case in Waiouru. We have 7 new cases with locations yet to be assigned. This may be from people who have tested positive within our district but who live in another district and a discrepancy between numbers the WDHB reports and the Ministry of Health reports due to reporting and publishing times. The total number of active cases in our Whanganui district/rohe is 91. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested.

Call Healthline 0800 358 5453 if you have any concerns.

COVID-19 tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road. Vaccination and testing clinics for the Whanganui rohe are available on our website www.wdhb.org.nz