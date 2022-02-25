Covid-19 Outbreak in Dargaville - Northland DHB

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 15:31

An increasing number of COVID-19 cases have been notified in Dargaville this week.

Since Monday 21 February more than 50 cases have been notified to Public Health and they are urging anyone experiencing any symptoms to get a test at the Dargaville Hospital testing centre.

Rapid Antigen Tests are now available at the testing centre and staff there can support you if needed to use the test. If the test is positive you and your household members will be required to self-isolate for 10 days.

"We are strongly urging the broader community to take protective measures including getting vaccinated if you are not already," noted Dr Bart Willems, Public Health Medicine Specialist.

"The Kaipara region has some of the lowest numbers of vaccinated people in Northland and this localised outbreak poses further risks to the community."

"Vaccination is our best protection against COVID-19. Now we have moved to Phase 3, COVID is expected to be circulating widely in the community."

"When you get vaccinated, you’re not just protecting yourself but also your friends, churches and community."

Everyone can take protective measures to keep their community safe - get vaccinated, wear a mask, social distance, hand hygiene, use the Covid Tracer App, get tested and isolate.

COVID-19 Testing Clinic

Dargaville Hospital, 77 Awakino Road

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/getting-tested/northland-testing-locations/

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

22a Normanby Street, Dargaville

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/getting-vaccinated/northland-vaccination-clinics/