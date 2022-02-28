24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in South Canterbury

Monday, 28 February, 2022 - 16:03

There are 24 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Canterbury today:

- 24 positive PCR and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Today’s cases by Territorial Local Authorities (TLA)

- Timaru District - 19

- Mackenzie District - 2

- Waimate District - 2

- Unknown- - 1.

-Normal place of residence has not yet been identified.

With the number of cases in South Canterbury increasing and the higher prevalence of COVID-19 throughout New Zealand, we should all act as if Omicron is spreading within our community.

The South Canterbury DHB urges everyone in South Canterbury to be vigilant and get tested if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Canterbury can be located on the Ministry of Health website.

WHERE TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19

The Timaru COVID-19 Testing Clinic and the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site is moving to a new location from Tuesday 1 March 2022.

- Aorangi Park, Morgans Road, Timaru (north end car park)

- Monday - Sunday

- 9am - 4.30pm

- No appointments required.

If you live outside of Timaru, or need clinical advice about whether you need a test, please phone your doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and they will advise where you can get tested.

Report your positive RAT result If you get a positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result you need to report your result on My Covid

Record. Log into mycovidrecord.health.nz or call 0800 222 478 and press option 3.

When you should get a COVID-19 test

- You should get a test if you have cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms,

- If you do not have symptoms, you only need a test if you are a Household Contact of a positive case

- If you are a Close Contact, but do not live with the person who has COVID-19, you do not need to get a test unless you develop symptoms.

VACCINATION ADVICE

With cases escalating in the community the South Canterbury DHB is urging people who are due for their booster to get it as soon as possible in order to reduce your chance of serious illness and hospitalisation.

Everyone aged 5 years and over is eligible for free COVID-19 vaccination. Booster doses are also now available to anyone aged 18+ who had their second dose 3 month ago.

Click here for a full list of vaccination clinics in South Canterbury, including those taking walk ins. Or you can visit the Healthpoint website www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/south-canterbury/.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS

Now that we have COVID-19 in South Canterbury, we are all at risk of being exposed. Follow these simple steps to help slow the spread of the virus and help protect you, your whÄnau, and yourcommunity from COVID-19.