Whanganui District Health Board COVID-19 update - Tuesday 1 March

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 - 13:01

There are 42 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Whanganui district/rohe today.

We have two new cases in Taihape, one new case in Hunterville, five in Marton, one new case in Bulls, one new case in Ruapehu and 32 new cases in Whanganui township. The total number of active cases in our Whanganui district/rohe is 212. Nationwide there are 19,566 new cases and the total in this outbreak to date is 101,671.

Due to Phase 3 of the Omicron plan we are no longer supplied with a geographical breakdown of cases, we will supply what we can. Please note there can be a discrepancy between numbers the WDHB reports and the Ministry of Health reports due to reporting and publishing times.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested.

Call Healthline 0800 358 5453 if you have any concerns.

COVID-19 tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road. Vaccination and testing clinics for the Whanganui rohe are available on our website www.wdhb.org.nz