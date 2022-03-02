ProCare's Clinical Director takes on secondment at Ministry of Health

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 09:12

ProCare is delighted to announce that Dr Allan Moffitt, ProCare’s Clinical Director, has accepted a four-month secondment to the Ministry of Health (MoH) for two days a week as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Moffitt will support Dr Robyn Carey, Chief Medical Officer, to provide oversight of COVID Care in the Community, with a particular focus on Aged Residential Care and issues around primary care responsiveness to acute demand impacting Emergency Departments. He will also have oversight of the non-COVID Primary Care work programme with ability to flex and be responsive where Dr Carey needs support.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: "Allan is a key member of the ProCare Executive Leadership Team, and we are thrilled he has the chance to share his wealth of knowledge and experience with the Ministry of Health. While we will miss having Allan around ProCare for two days a week, we congratulate him on this fantastic opportunity."

Commenting on his secondment, Dr Allan Moffitt says: "My appointment is a recognition of the importance of primary care and the need for the MoH to increase clinical input at a senior level. It also reflects the COVID response in Auckland being ahead of the rest of the country with the sheer number of cases being cared for in the community by General Practices and WhÄnau HQ. It is a perfect time to be working with the Ministry in order to best meet the needs of people through an equity lens. It is also great to be able to share some guidance from a general practice perspective."

During this time, Allan will continue as the Clinical Director at ProCare for two days a week, will support the Ministry two days a week, and continue to spend his usual one day a week as a General Practitioner at The Fono in Manurewa.