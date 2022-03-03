Whanganui District Health Board COVID-19 update - Thursday 3 March

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 12:58

There are 79 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Whanganui district/rohe today.

There are 48 new cases with confirmed locations in Whanganui, 26 new cases with confirmed locations in Rangitikei and five new cases with confirmed locations in Ruapehu.

The total number of active cases in our Whanganui district/rohe is 346.

Please note there can be a discrepancy between numbers the WDHB reports and the Ministry of

Health reports due to reporting and publishing times.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested.

Call Healthline 0800 358 5453 if you have any concerns.

Where can you find a RAT test?

Whanganui District Health Board is currently restructuring location sites for distribution of Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) kits. When sites have been confirmed we will update the list on our website www.wdhb.org.nz and Healthpoint.

Healthpoint website has a list of current distribution sites in the Whanganui rohe, where you can see what distribution sites are available to arrange to collect your order.

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

Vaccination and testing clinics for the Whanganui rohe are available on our website

www.wdhb.org.nz