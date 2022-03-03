CBAC Closure 3 March - Whanganui District Health Board

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 15:05

With the move to Phase 3, the use of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and Omicron out in our community, it is time for the CBAC to close it’s doors and to move the testing efforts out into the community.

From tomorrow onwards the iconic white tent present in the hospital car park will no longer be providing COVID testing of any type.

There are multiple RAT distribution points through out our rohe where people can collect tests from which will increase the ability for our community to get tested if they become unwell or are a household contact.

Opening for business tomorrow morning there will be a pop-up RAT distribution at the Whanganui Race Course, Purnell Street entrance from 0830-3pm 7 days a week.

We strongly encourage people to register for there RAT test, using the below link. This will save you a lot of time at the collection area.

https://requestrats.covid19.health.nz/

For details of RAT distribution points in our rohe please check the Whanganui DHB web page https://www.wdhb.org.nz/

Or WDHB facebook page