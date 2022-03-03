Child Cancer Foundation cancels Street Appeal due to ongoing risk of Covid-19

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 15:38

Child Cancer Foundation is urging Kiwis to make a donation this March after cancelling their 2022 Street Appeal due to health and safety concerns for volunteers amidst the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The Street Appeal is the Foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year, and cancelling it risks losing around $300,000 in vital donated funds to support Kiwi kids with cancer.

That’s why they are asking Kiwis to make a donation this March through their website or by texting CHILD to 3457 to give $3.

Every week in Aotearoa, three families are told the heartbreaking news that their child has cancer. Child Cancer Foundation provides them with one-to-one emotional and practical support every step of the way.

The Foundation is currently actively supporting 369 families, with more than 1,300 receiving ongoing peer-to-peer support through their nationwide WhÄnau Connect Groups. That’s why they urgently need Kiwis to donate this March to support the vital work that they do.

The event was scheduled to take place nationwide on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 March, with thousands of volunteers signed up to collect donations to support Kiwi kids with cancer and their families.

"Our top priority is to protect our incredible volunteers, as well as the general public, which means we cannot safely go ahead with our street collection," says Child Cancer Foundation Chief Executive, Monica Briggs.

"However, it is a devastating blow to our means of supporting tamariki and whÄnau impacted by childhood cancer."

The cancelled Street Appeal is the latest obstacle after what has already been a challenging year for the Foundation.

The impact of COVID-19 for families dealing with childhood cancer has caused an increased need for the Foundation’s support services. However, gathering restrictions have forced many fundraisers to cancel their events which normally fund the Foundation’s vital support services.

"That’s why the tamariki and whÄnau we support need your help now more than ever," says Monica. "We don’t receive any charitable funding from the government, so we rely on the generosity of our fellow Kiwis to help these families."

"Instead of giving to one of our volunteers out on the streets, please help us urgently fill our virtual buckets this March."

Donate now at childcancer.org.nz or text CHILD to 3457 to give $3.