GPs ask patients for patience as they tackle Omicron

Friday, 4 March, 2022 - 10:11

With daily COVID cases numbers continuing to rise, general practitioners are asking for patience and understanding from the public as they continue to work at the forefront of community medicine.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners Medical Director Dr Bryan Betty says, "We are seeing record numbers day after day in this outbreak and although expected, it is putting immense pressure on general practice services.

"We acknowledge it is sometimes taking longer than usual to get a routine GP appointment, contact your local practice, or access Rapid Antigen Tests."

The healthcare needs of New Zealanders continue to be the top priority for general practitioners and the workforce will continue to provide comprehensive community care to all who need it.

General practitioners are doing their utmost to be flexible and adapt to the constant COVID-19 changes. They have been on the frontline of the pandemic for over two years now and are committed to keeping their communities safe and healthy.

Working in a pandemic means there have been changes to the way GPs see their patients with more focus on using video and telehealth consultations.

"As specialist general practitioners we are skilled in complex health conditions, managing uncertainty and providing extended services in the community and we can reassure you that every practice will continue to prioritise and deliver urgent care to those who need it," says Dr Betty.