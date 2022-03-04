Whanganui District Health Board COVID-19 update - Friday 4 March 2022

Friday, 4 March, 2022 - 12:56

There are 79 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Whanganui district/rohe today.

There are 44 new cases confirmed in Whanganui, 29 new cases confirmed in Rangitikei and six cases confirmed in Ruapehu. We have one case in hospital. The total number of active cases in our Whanganui district/rohe is 425. Please note there can be a discrepancy between numbers the WDHB reports and the Ministry of Health reports due to reporting and publishing times.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, we advise you to please isolate and arrange to be tested.

Call Healthline 0800 358 5453 if you have any concerns.

Head to the Healthpoint website to find out where you get a RAT test. https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/ Vaccination and testing clinics for the Whanganui rohe are available on our website

www.wdhb.org.nz