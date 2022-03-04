West Coast Omicron cases

|
A graphic is attached with the West Coast figures, including confirmed and probable West Coast cases.
As of this morning, there have been 15 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 100 cases in total for the West Coast, including one recovered case.
30 in Buller
40 in Grey
30 in Westland
These are confirmed and probable cases, according to the latest Ministry of Health figures.
The data is still being refined, and the numbers may drop once we switch to confirmed cases only.
