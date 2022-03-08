Specialised COVID-19 Ward opens at Palmerston North Hospital - MidCentral DHB

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 12:05

A specialised COVID-19 ward has been opened at Palmerston North Hospital as cases of COVID-19 in MidCentral continue to increase.

MidCentral District Health Board Chief Executive Kathryn Cook says that the ward is one of the many plans in place to manage an increase in people with COVID-19 requiring hospital level treatment.

"While we understand the majority of people with COVID-19 will be able to self-manage symptoms in their own home, we have prepared for those who need support in hospital. This preparation has included establishing special wards and identifying how we can safely care for people who are COVID-19 positive and in hospital for other reasons."

The new 32-bed ward recently underwent a medical gas upgrade, making physical changes to the medical gas pipelines and infrastructure.

"In plain English, this means that we have the ability to be able to look after more patients who need a higher than normal flow of oxygen, something that is common for patients with COVID-19. The ward is also under negative pressure, which keeps the air from inside the ward from reaching patients or staff in other areas of the hospital."

While the ward has been established to care for patients experiencing complications from COVID-19, Cook says it could be used for a variety of purposes.

"With high levels of community transmission, we expect to see patients in hospital for other reasons who also test positive for COVID-19. The ward gives us the ability to care for these patients and support their medical needs in an environment that also protects staff and other patients."

Specialised areas have also been established within the maternity and children's wards to care for pregnant women, new parents and children who are COVID-19 positive.

"We also have eight ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients and last year, started converting Ward 26 at Palmerston North Hospital into a second COVID-19 ward."

Cook says that she wants to emphasise that most people will be able to stay at home if they catch COVID-19.

"These plans are in place to make sure we are here for those who really need our help. It’s a very worrying time for the community, and our goal is for people to look after themselves at home, whenever it is safe to do so."