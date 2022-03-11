Niue manages first Covid case in MIQ with no virus in the community - GON

Friday, 11 March, 2022 - 11:18

The Government of Niue (GON) today announced that since detecting its first case of COVID-19 announced on Tuesday 8 March, we are confident that there is no COVID in the community and the positive case in MIQ remains well and asymptomatic.

Niue is at Alert Level Blue, and all border and frontline staff have been following PPE protocols since the arrival of the first case to Niue and are undertaking testing as per protocols.

The Minister of Health, Hon. Sauni Tongatule says Niue has fully vaccinated over 97% of its eligible population (aged 12 years and older), with over 96% of the 18-year-olds and over have also received their booster shots.

"GON Health officials will conduct Day 3 testing today as part of monitoring this case. Selected frontline staff are isolated for 7 days and will also be tested today. At the same time, we ask that all residents continue to follow the advice provided by health officials and to remain calm, be kind to one another and follow safe hygiene practices," says Hon. Tongatule.

Hon. Tongatule says GON's Department of Justice, Lands, Survey and Community Affairs will distribute the packs as a pre-emptive and preventative health strategy, COVID Hygiene Starter Packs from today to all Niue's households.

"Every household in Niue will receive a basic hygiene pack which includes several items such as a box of masks, gloves, tissues/wipes, soap, sanitiser, disinfectant and rubbish bags. We have catered for 600 packs for distribution across Niue and are working closely with village councils to provide the most updated list of residents for their constituency," says Hon. Tongatule.

The Director of Health and Chief Medical Officer, Dr Edgar Akau'ola says Niue is also very fortunate to have a team of five health officials from the Pacific Medical Association Medical Assistance Team (PACMAT) from NZ. PACMAT is a multi-disciplinary team of Pacific medical and health professionals who can assist medical institutions and respond to sudden-onset disasters and emergencies, including disease outbreaks in the Pacific region.

"The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Group established PACMAT, and the team is on Niue assisting our Health Department and officials with COVID response. PACMAT focuses on providing additional human resources (a surge workforce) to support local health systems in the event of a sudden-onset disasters or disease outbreaks. We are very fortunate to have the team on Island at this critical time as we work to contain and prevent any further transmission of the virus," says Dr Edgar Akau'ola.

Dr Edgar Akau'ola adds that helping Niue's household be prepared with essential supplies as part of the Island's COVID plans will help reduce any chance of community transmission.

"Continuing to be prepared for COVID is the key and we ask, in addition to the hygiene packs, that all Niue's households continue to follow the instructions of our Health team to ensure we successfully eliminate the virus from Niue," says Dr Akau'ola.