Southern tops country for locations to collect RAT tests - Wellsouth

Friday, 11 March, 2022 - 11:58

Southerners have more options for accessing rapid antigen tests than anywhere else in the country, with collection sites throughout the district.

From Stewart Island to Oamaru, there are 50 locations across Southland and Otago where residents can pick up pre-requested RAT tests.

"To no one’s surprise, pharmacies, general practices and other agencies in Southern are going out of their way to do their part helping people access Covid RAT tests. We are very grateful they have taken on this extra responsibility to help their communities and whanau," says WellSouth Director of Nursing, Wendy Findlay. "We also appreciate that so many people in the community are getting tested when they have symptoms."

Andrew Swanson-Dobbs, WellSouth CEO says creating the network of collection sites and supporting the distribution of the RAT testing kits has been in the works for months: "This has been a big piece of work that’s been going on in the background while our testing teams have also been supporting and delivering PCR testing in the community. Having testing as accessible as possible is important for helping detect the virus and reduce its spread. Health providers in the region will continue to do all we can to help in the Omicron response."