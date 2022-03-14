West Coast DHB cases update - 14 March graphic

Monday, 14 March, 2022 - 09:46

FYI - see attached the West Coast COVID-19 active case update as at 7.39am Monday 14 March 2022.

If you've tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently isolating at home, it's important to remember that your mental health/hinengaro is just as important to look after as your physical health/tinana.

The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand have pulled together some simple wellbeing tips that can help give you a boost and get you through, check them out at: mentalhealth.org.nz/covid-wellbeing-tips

-Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today on the West Coast may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.