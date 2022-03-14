Reporting your RAT result important to get the support you need

Monday, 14 March, 2022 - 17:25

With Omicron case numbers rising in the community, we’re reminding Cantabrians of the importance of registering rapid antigen test (RAT) results so they can be connected to the support they need while isolating.

Canterbury DHB’s COVID-19 Incident Controller Dr Helen Skinner says that for people who test positive in particular, registering a RAT result is the best way to ensure they can access the support they need during their isolation period.

"Not only is registering a result the best way to give public health officials an overview of case numbers in our region and help us determine the best use of resources, it’s also important if your condition worsens and you require additional healthcare.

"When you register a positive result, the Ministry of Health will send you a text message from 2328 confirming your positive test result. The text will provide information about self-isolation and support options.

"If your symptoms are worsening and you need medical care, please call your normal healthcare provider. If you need urgent medical help or cannot breathe properly, call 111 immediately. Tell them you have COVID-19 when you ring.

"You can call the free COVID-19 Welfare line on 0800 512 337 for welfare support. Calls are answered 8am - 8pm daily and they may be able to help with kai or money for essentials if your household is isolating and you don’t have any other support.

"If you are older or have other health problems you may be contacted by your general practice team, the Canterbury Hauora Community Hub or a MÄori or Pacific provider to check whether you need extra health monitoring or support. Registering your result is incredibly important to ensure you are well supported while isolating," says Dr Skinner.

You should report the results of your rapid antigen test (RAT) if you test positive or negative. You can do this online through My Covid Record. Log in to the site, click 'Report a test result', and follow the steps.

If you are having trouble using My Covid Record, you can report the results of your RAT over the phone by calling 0800 222 478 and choose option 3.

If you get a positive rapid antigen test (RAT) result:

- this does not need to be confirmed with a PCR test unless advised otherwise

- you do not need another test before you end your isolation period

You can also report a RAT result for someone else through your own My Covid Record account. To make a report on behalf of someone else you will need their NHI number, full name and date of birth.

If the person you're reporting for doesn't have an NHI number call 0800 222 478 and press 3.

Information and resources to help with managing COVID-19 illness and isolating at home can be found on our website https://www.cdhb.health.nz/your-health/covid-19-care-in-the-community/.

RAT testing instructions in Te Reo MÄori can be found here https://covid19.govt.nz/assets/resources/translated-resources/Maori/RATs-guide-v3-Maori.pdf and in other languages here https://covid19.govt.nz/languages-and-resources/translations/.