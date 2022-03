220 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in South Canterbury

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 - 14:34

Today’s cases

- Timaru District - 183

- Waimate District - 17

- Mackenzie District - 6

- Unknown - 14.

Active cases

- Timaru District - 756

- Waimate District - 96

- Mackenzie District - 22

- Unknown - 57

- Total active cases - 931.

Total cases recovered in 2022

- 590.

Cases in Timaru Hospital

- 3.

The South Canterbury DHB urges everyone in South Canterbury to be vigilant and get tested if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19, or if you are a Household Contact of a positive case.

If you complete a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) it’s important to report your positive or negative result on mycovidrecord.health.nz or call 0800 222 478 and press option 3. You can now report a RAT result for your child or someone else through your own My Covid Record account.

If you do not have symptoms, you only need a test if you are a Household Contact of a positive case. If you are a Close Contact, but do not live with the person who has COVID-19, you do not need to get a test unless you develop symptoms.

Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Unknown cases are due to the normal place of residence not being identified yet.

WHERE TO GET RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS (RATS)

If you are showing COVID-19 symptoms or are a household contact you can go to a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site, or pre-order a RAT online at requestrats.covid19.health.nz or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3) from 8am to 8pm to collect, or have someone collect it for you at a collection site.

Timaru Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site and COVID-19 Testing Clinic:

- Aorangi Park, Morgans Road, Timaru (north end car park)

- Monday - Sunday

- 8am - 4.30pm.

Geraldine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

- Geraldine Pavilion, Geraldine Domain (entrance off Hislip Street)

- Monday - Sunday

- 8am - 12noon.

Waimate Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

- Waimate Rugby Club, Wall Street, Waimate

- Monday - Saturday

- 9am - 11am.

If you live outside of Timaru, Geraldine or Waimate, please visit Healthpoint to find the closest a RAT collection or testing site.

VACCINATION ADVICE

With cases escalating in the community, it is extremely important to get vaccinated to reduce your chance of serious illness and hospitalisation.

Click here for a full list of vaccination clinics in South Canterbury, including those taking walk ins. Or you can visit the Healthpoint website www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/south-canterbury/.

Attribute to Jason Power, Chief Executive.