Nine additional RAT collection sites for Canterbury

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 12:53

Today nine additional RAT collection sites will open at pharmacies across Canterbury.

These pharmacies will be only be fulfilling orders so please remember to place your order for RATs before heading to a collection site - and have your order number ready when you arrive.

Please wear a mask when attending the pharmacy and advise staff if you are symptomatic.

Orders can be made via the online system at https://requestrats.covid19.health.nz/or by free calling 0800 222 478 to request your RAT tests.

RATs are free for:

- people with COVID-19 symptoms or who are a household contact or who have been instructed to get tested by a health official.

- Critical workers who are household contacts

- Border workers who are required to be tested under the Required Testing Order

"It’s great to see these pharmacies coming on board and expanding the ranges of locations RAT tests are available to our communities," says Tracey Maisey, ECC Incident Controller, Canterbury DHB.

"This will also help ease pressure on our community testing centres. Please, only request RATs if you have symptoms, you are a household contact or have been directed to take a test by a health official. There’s no need to get a RAT just in case.

"Additional pharmacies are gearing up to become RAT collections sites in the coming days.

"It’s really important that you log the result of your RAT test so that you get the support that you may need if you have tested positive.

"You can do this online through My Covid Record or over the phone by free calling 0800 222 478 and choose option 3. You can also report a RAT result for someone else using these methods. To make a report on behalf of someone else you will need their NHI number, full name and date of birth."

New RAT Collection Sites:

Pharmacy

Address

Phone

Addington Pharmacy

348 Lincoln Road, Addington

03 338 5805

Burwood Pharmacy

11 Parnwell Street, Burwood

03 383 4814

Darfield Pharmacy

58 South Terrace, Darfield

021 227 6600

Ilam Pharmacy

209 Waimairi Rd, Ilam

03 358 5243

Kaiapoi North Pharmacy

40 Charles Street, Kaiapoi

03 327 8069

Leeston Pharmacy

76 High Street, Leeston

03 324 3442

Unichem Cashel Pharmacy

111 Cashel Street, Christchurch Central

03 5951289

Unichem Medical Corner Pharmacy

237A High Street Rangiora

03 313 8624

Union Street Pharmacy, New Brighton

18 Union Street, New Brighton

03 388 9376

Up-to-date information on opening hours is available on https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/canterbury/?covidTesting=rats.

Please be patient and kind if you need to wait if it is busy. Staff are doing their very best to provide RATs to everyone who needs them as quickly as possible.