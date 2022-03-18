New Radiology equipment to 'improve image quality and patient experience'

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 10:29

New Radiology equipment at Hawke’s Bay Hospital will provide clearer imaging for clinicians and improve the patient experience.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s Radiology Department has upgraded its Angiography Unit and the first of three x-ray rooms.

Radiology Manager Angela Fuller said the state-of-the art Siemens Icono Angiography Unit had a wider scope and could be used across disciplines including radiologists, vascular surgeons and cardiologists.

"The new Angiography Unit includes technology which significantly improves image quality, supporting clinicians in their diagnosis and enabling more complex procedures to be performed.

"The room is also equipped with ultrasound and patient monitoring to aid interventional diagnostic and therapeutic procedures."

Consultant Radiologist Dr Kai Haidekker said the new unit provided more detailed, faster images with lower radiation for patients, Medical Imaging Technologists and doctors.

"The angio unit provides a range of new features optimising smart technology for planning and delivering complex interventional procedures and also enhancing patient safety," Dr Haidekker said.

The first of three x-ray rooms has been refurbished, with a Philips Digital Diagnost C90 installed in a bright and inviting room.

Mrs Fuller said this unit also gave high quality diagnostic images.

"With a live camera image on the x-ray tube head providing a clear view of the patient, Medical Imaging Technologists can see any patient movement and adjust before an image is taken. This will be invaluable when imaging children and save repeated x-rays due to the patient moving," she said.

As part of a wider Radiology Refurbishment Programme, Hawke’s Bay Hospital has already replaced the fluoroscopy machine and will continue to upgrade its general x-rays rooms. A new MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine is set to be commissioned next year.