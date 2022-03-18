ProCare supports PHARMAC’s proposal to widen access to the flu vaccine

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 14:07

Leading healthcare provider ProCare has today made a submission in support of PHARMAC’s proposal to widen access to the flu vaccination to an additional 39,000 MÄori and Pacific people aged 55-64 for this flu season.

This support comes as flu vaccination rates have steadily dropped over the past two years, namely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those with existing long-term conditions, 42% of all people aged 5-64 years (MÄori 43%, Pacific 36%) had received their flu vaccination by the end of 2020. However, in 2021 only 33% of this group had received their annual flu vaccine - a decrease of 9%. The fall in MÄori and Pacific vaccinations was even greater, falling 13% and 11% respectively.

Dr Sue Wells, Associate Clinical Director at ProCare, says: "ProCare’s Population Health data- has shown that influenza vaccination rates have dropped over the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are very concerned that low exposure rates to influenza or the flu vaccine in the past two years will impact the health of our population this coming winter, exacerbate long term conditions and result in markedly increased rates of hospitalisations and deaths. This will deepen the existing health inequities experienced by MÄori and Pacific populations who are also facing worsening socio-economic determinants with COVID-19 (e.g. employment issues, housing and food insecurity)," she continues.

"ProCare practises have well-established processes and systems in place to deliver the flu vaccine to their patients and the network is gearing up to protect and support our enrolled populations with an extensive flu vaccination campaign this year," she concludes.

Bindi Nowell, ProCare Chief Executive, says: "It is extremely important people get their flu vaccinations, particularly those who are older or have underlying health conditions. There is a concern that flu immunity is going to be low this year due to low exposure to the flu the last two winters with COVID-19 lockdowns.

"We are extremely supportive of PHARMAC’s proposal to fund the influenza vaccine for an additional 39,000 MÄori and Pacific peoples from 55-64 years old and have made a submission to this effect.

"Despite COVID-19, it is essential that people continue to protect themselves against other illnesses such as influenza or the measles - particularly those with asthma, diabetes, cardiovascular issues or if they are currently pregnant," points out Norwell.

"Our general practices are getting ready for the flu season, so we would encourage people to book in with their general practice to ensure they are protected," she concludes.

Flu vaccinations will be available in general practices from 1 April 2022.