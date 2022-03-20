Novovax COVID-19 vaccine available this week

Sunday, 20 March, 2022 - 12:12

The Novovax COVID-19 vaccine will be available at ANZAC Park, Turumaha St, Greymouth on Wednesdays, starting 23 March.

Bookings are preferred and now available by phoning 0800 28 29 26 or booking online at www.BookMyVaccine.nz.

Novavax requires two doses to be considered fully vaccinated. A three-week gap is recommended between the first and second dose. Novavax is not currently available as a booster dose. It can be given to people as a second dose, as long as it is at least 28 days since they received their first dose of another COVID-19 vaccine. However, a prescription is required from a GP if a person’s first dose was not Novavax - it’s free to get a Novavax vaccine prescription.

Further information:

Novavax contains a non-infectious component found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which induces a protective immune response when the body’s immune cells encounter it.

There is currently insufficient data on the Novavax vaccine to recommend it during pregnancy. Pfizer remains the preferred vaccine option for this group.

For more information on Novavax. Visit: COVID-19 vaccines: Getting Novavax | Ministry of Health NZ.