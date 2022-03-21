Meditation as a way to alleviate nurses’ stress

Monday, 21 March, 2022 - 10:32

With Omicron cases flooding hospitals around the country and nurses already overwhelmed due to low pay and stretched rosters, local meditation teachers are advocating for New Zealand to follow the US by investing in funded meditation training as a way to future proof nurses’ mental wellbeing.

The specific technique is called Transcendental Meditation (TM), which is the most scientifically researched and widely practiced form of meditation in the world and is endorsed by many well-known personalities, international prime ministers and CEO’s, as well as New Zealand’s own Sir Michael Hill.

Local TM teacher, psychiatrist and former clinical director of the Auckland DHB for Mental Health Dr. Nick Argyle says a number of US hospitals are now offering TM courses to support staff who are facing burnout from the pandemic.

Preliminary findings from trials at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Duke University Medical Center and three hospitals in Miami, Florida showed marked reductions in anxiety and burnout for doctors and nurses who learned to practice the TM technique.

The Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island now has five to six rooms dedicated to employee meditation at any given time, and the technique is being talked about among staff - creating a new culture of attention to selfcare.

Dr. Argyle says the New Zealand healthcare system should follow suit to bring stress levels down to enable this important workforce to retain its staff and help them function with efficiency and calm over the months and years ahead.

"We are encouraging local hospitals and medical centres to fund training for nurses in the Transcendental Meditation technique, which is more natural, easier to learn and more effective than other forms of meditation and mindfulness."

The American Heart Association released a statement in 2013 confirming Transcendental Meditation is the only meditation practice that has been shown to lower blood pressure and can be prescribed by doctors.

"New Zealand still has a way to go to support its nurses at this holistic level," says Dr. Argyle. "But as Omicron weighs down on the healthcare sector, there has never been a better time to ensure the wellbeing of this workforce is protected."

As a way to support doctors and nurses in this space, Transcendental Meditation is offering a 40 per cent scholarship on their courses until the end of May for full-time and part-time doctors, nurses, volunteers and other front-line Covid staff.

For more information or to sign up for a free intro talk, visit tm.org.nz.