Council removes vaccine pass requirement for Kapiti Coast residents

Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 - 10:01

KÄpiti Coast District Council has today confirmed that the requirement to show a Vaccine Pass on entry to its community facilities will be removed from 11.59pm, Monday 4 April.

Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell says this wasn’t a decision that the Council’s Senior Leadership Team took lightly as Omicron is circulating in our community and it is possible that we may see a new variant.

"Other measures under the red traffic light setting will remain in place across all Council facilities and we continue to ask visitors to mask up, be patient and kind, and to stay away from our facilities if they are sick," Mr Maxwell says.

"These continue to be tricky times and our Council team is committed to doing what we can to keep our staff and community safe, and our services operational. However, it is possible that we may need to adjust our services as we continue to have staff isolating at home and head into the winter months. Please keep an eye on our website www.kapiticoast.govt.nz for service updates."